Get the POCO F2 Pro at Just $499.99 Here – Featuring 5G Snapdragon 865, 5G Connectivity, More

The POCO F2 Pro was just announced and if you were waiting to get your hands on it, this is the right time. The new POCO features the latest internals, a stunning display, and bigger battery life all at a very low price. The POCO F2 Pro is the best that Android has to offer at this price in terms of performance, camera, and hardware. Check out more details on the handset below.

POCO F2 Pro Available at Just $499.99 - Features Powerful Internals, a Solid Build, and A Killer Display

The deal on POCO F2 Pro is simple, it is launched at 499 Euros and by conversion, it costs $542. You can get your hands on the POCO F2 Pro at just $499.99 right now. Do take note that the price drop is available for a limited time and will revert to its original model soon. So hurry up and order your share as soon as you can.

Starting off with the design, the POCO F2 Pro keeps up with the modern trend of an all-screen design. It boasts a secure pop-up camera mechanism which gives the display an immersive experience. The display is sharp and can reach up to 1200 nits of brightness. Other than this, the quad-camera at the back is suitable for every situation. The hardware of the device is great as well, matching up with the flagships and offers a more seamless design.

As for what's powering the device is where things get interesting. The POCO F2 Pro is powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 865 coupled with UFS 3.1 fast storage for enhanced speeds that you only see on high-end flagship smartphones. Moreover, it features 5G connectivity as well. We can see that all internals point to faster user experience. Moreover, the faster LPDDR5 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.

The POCO F2 Pro is seen is a gaming device and it has all rights to market itself that way. It also features LiquidCool Technology 2.0m bigger battery and a smart screen. If you're looking to use it as your daily driver for everything that also adds gaming to the mix, you should know that the handset is what you need.

POCO F2 Pro is available at a discounted price of $499.99. It is available in three different color options so choose the one that you see fit for yourself.

That's all there is to the new handset. Be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration.