Viotech Released the GFI27DBXA 27-inch Gaming Monitor!

Viotek has announced a new addition to its gaming monitor lineup, and this gaming monitor features a 1440p resolution, HDR support, a 1ms response rate, and a faster than 144 Hz refresh rate! This monitor may be perfect for your next gaming setup, thanks to the G-SYNC and FreeSync compatibility. The GFI27DBXA 27-inch gaming monitor is currently available and has a price of $370.

This gaming monitor uses an IPS panel that features a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440p, which offers an incredible amount of screen space and keeps your games looking fantastic during high-action moments. This 1440p resolution is paired with a faster than 144 Hz refresh rate; the refresh rate of this monitor is unique as it is 180 Hz. The faster than 144 Hz monitor allows for an even smoother experience when gaming or enjoying your favorite content.

This monitor allows you to use either the included DisplayPort cable or an HDMI 2.0 cable, and these different interfaces do offer significant differences in terms of the supported refresh rates. The DisplayPort cable can have a maximum refresh rate of 180 Hz with a maximum resolution of 2,560 x 1,440p. The HDMI interface can support a 1080p resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate and support a 1440p resolution with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

This monitor also offers various technologies like blue light filtering, which has three different levels. So, gamers can find the specific level that allows for less blue light while not impacting their gaming experience.

The back of this monitor features two DisplayPorts and a single HDMI 2.0 port, which is expertly hidden by the black color scheme and unique design of the back panel. The includes stand to this monitor feature a black and red color scheme and offer tilt, height, and rotation adjustments to allow this monitor to fit perfectly in your gaming setup.

Viotek has released this gaming monitor through their website for $370, making it a bit expensive. For this price, users get a fantastic gaming monitor with a higher resolution and a fantastic design.