Lenovo Announces two IPS gaming monitors, called the G27q-20 and the G27-20 monitors, offering a screen size of 27 inches, a high refresh rate of either 144 Hz or 165 Hz, an FHD resolution or a QHD resolution.

Lenovo's two IPS gaming monitors are expected to be available in January 2021 with a price tag of $239.99 & $299.99, respectively

These monitors feature a 27-inch screen size and keep the same design regardless of the model chosen. The design of these monitors matches a unique base design; this base design features a V-shaped base, illuminated by teal LED accent lighting. These screens offer up to 400 nits of brightness and a near-borderless design offering a high screen to border ratio.

Both of these monitors offer AMD's FreeSync Premium support, allowing for a tear-free and stutter-free gameplay experience. Both of these monitors have a 16:9 aspect ratio and utilize IPS panels allowing for wide viewing angles and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. These monitors have been certified by TÜV Rheinland to be flicker-free and emit low blue light levels to allow for longer gaming sessions.

Both of these monitors are supported by Lenovo's Artery software, which lets users easily adjust the screen brightness, contrast, and colors while having both an HDMI connection and a DisplayPort (1.2) port.

Lenovo G27q-20

The Lenovo G27q-20 monitor is a flat panel monitor offering a resolution of QHD, or 2560 x 1440, while still having a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. This high refresh rate allows for immersive gaming experiences.















The Lenovo G27q-20 gaming monitor is expected to be available in January of 2021, with a starting price tag of $299.99.

Lenovo G27-20

This gaming monitor also utilizes a flat panel monitor while offering a slightly lowered resolution of FHD, or 1920 x 1080, while offering a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The 144 Hz refresh rate is slightly lower than the G27q-20 but is still comparable for most other gaming monitors currently on the market.

















The Lenovo G27-20 gaming monitor has an expected availability date of January of 2021 and has a starting price tag of $239.99.