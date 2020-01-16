Valve Is ‘Working Hard’ to Meet Index Demand Ahead of Half-Life: Alyx Release

We're past mid-January now, which means we're potentially a month and a half from the release of Half-Life: Alyx, currently scheduled for March (though there is no exact date as of yet).

Ever since the game was announced a few months ago, the Valve Index headset has been often sold out in several territories. In fact, according to RoadtoVR, the VR headset is currently sold out in all of the 31 countries that sell the Valve Index. The website also managed to get a statement from a Valve spokesperson, who highlighted the company's continued efforts to replenish stocks.

Brand-new Half-Life Alyx Screenshots Surface Showing off Amazing Detail on Environments and Characters

We are working hard to build more units and meet the high demand. We are targeting to be back in stock before Half-Life: Alyx ships.

The positive vibe surrounding the Valve Index is corroborated by some insights that Synthesio, an Ipsos company focused on social media intelligence, shared exclusively with Wccftech.

As you can see from the slides below, Valve's VR headset tops all charts for trends, share of voice, overall social media conversations and even sentiment.

Half-Life Alyx Will Be A “Traditional Half-Life Experience”; Will Not Feature Multiplayer

Half-Life: Alyx can boost the Valve Index even further if it turns out to be a success, though all major PC VR headsets will be compatible with the game.

Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series. It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival. The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine. Every day, you learn more about your enemy, and every day you work toward finding a weakness.