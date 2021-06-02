VALORANT Registered 14+ Million Players in Its First Year; Mobile Game Announced

Riot Games announced today that VALORANT registered over 14 million players in the first year since its launch on PC. According to the studio, over half a billion games have been played to date in the free-to-play first-person shooter.

The IP is so successful that Riot also announced that preparations are under way for VALORANT Mobile, which will attempt to expand the franchise to an even larger audience. Meanwhile, the developers are running a series of celebratory events throughout the month of June; you can read all about them on this blog post.

