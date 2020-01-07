Upcoming Nioh 2 Changes Include Framerate Stabilization, Difficulty Adjustments, Player Penalties, Tutorial Changes and More

Creative director at Team Ninja, Tom Lee, has detailed the changes that will be made to the Nioh 2 following player response.

An open beta was made available for Nioh 2 back in November of last year and this has resulted in constructive feedback from those who participated in the beta. In a new post on the official US PlayStation Blog, Nioh 2’s creative director has now provided an update on key features that the team intends to address ahead of the game’s global release on March 13.

Nioh 2 Difficulty, Ki Management, Yokai Abilities Will Be Tweaked Following Beta’s Feedback

According to Lee, changes include framerate stabilization through rendering optimization, difficulty adjustments, player penalties, changes to the game’s tutorial mode and more.

“In order to address some of the portions that felt unreasonably difficult, we will be adjusting the balance for all Yokai actions and strengthening several of the special moves and making them more manageable to use”, the creative director writes. “There will be modifications made to control the level of punishments in the Dark Realm such as adding merits where the maximum Ki damage is increased against enemy Yokai as well as the overall management of the player’s Ki will be refined.”

“These are just a few of the many improvements we are making as we will also expand and improve the tutorial elements, enhance the action and level design, add additional settings to the character creation system, improve the UI, sound, online mode and so much more… Needless to say, we are combing through every facet of the game, sharpening every detail to ensure that the final product is battle-tested for your enjoyment in the coming months.”

We’ve included a more comprehensive list of changes, as supplied by Team Ninja, down below.





Nioh 2 is slated for a release on PlayStation 4 on March 13. The game was first slated for a release last year.