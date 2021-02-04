Nioh 2 Load Times Are Blazingly Fast on PlayStation 5

Nioh 2 load times on PlayStation 4 were definitely fast, but they cannot compare to the load times of Nioh 2 Remastered, as highlighted by a new video shared online.

The new video confirms that loading a new mission from the map takes around 2 seconds in Nioh 2 Remastered, which is extremely fast compared to the 8 seconds needed to load in the PlayStation 4 version played on PlayStation 5 and the 13 needed on the PlayStation 4 with an HDD.

Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition Review – The Grave is no Bar to my Call

Nioh 2 finally making its debut on PC tomorrow with The Complete Edition. The PC version of the game is a great way to enjoy the experience created by Team Ninja, despite some issues here and there.

With a huge amount of content and a tightly designed action role-playing challenging experience, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is a game that can keep those willing to delve deep into its gameplay systems engaged for hundreds of hours. Despite some issues, like incorrect button prompts for mouse and keyboard controls, optimization problems and visuals not much improved over the PlayStation 4 release, the PC version is a solid port that's worth your money, especially if you have the system capable of taking advantage of exclusive features like Ultrawide resolutions and up to 120 FPS gameplay.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. It will release on PC and PlayStation 5 tomorrow, February 5th.