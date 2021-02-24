Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition New Mod Improves Anti-Aliasing

A new mod has been released for Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition, introducing improvements to anti-aliasing.

The new mod, called Improved Antialiasing, introduces depth-based SMAA and optional FXAA. The improvements are noticeable on vegetation the most, as showcased in the comparison screenshots provided by the modder.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Tweaks Weapon Field of View

A custom build reshade version adding depth based SMAA and optional FXAA to smooth out all the edges!

Useful for everyone without a RTX card, being unable to use DLSS.

Biggest difference can be seen on foliage and the environment Installation:

1. Download the preset.

2. Unpack it into your Nioh 2 folder, next to the .exe. Usually located at: \Steam\steamapps\common\Nioh2

3. That's it, launch the game. Hotkeys:

F9 toggles FXAA and sharpening only, leaving you with just SMAA.

F10 toggles all the effects.





Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition launched this month on PC, alongside a PlayStation 5 remaster. The game, which includes all of the DLC packs released for the game on PlayStation 4 as well as some PC-exclusive features like Ultrawide resolutions and NVIDIA DLSS support, is a more than worthy purchase, despite some issues.

With a huge amount of content and a tightly designed action role-playing challenging experience, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is a game that can keep those willing to delve deep into its gameplay systems engaged for hundreds of hours. Despite some issues, like incorrect button prompts for mouse and keyboard controls, optimization problems and visuals not much improved over the PlayStation 4 release, the PC version is a solid port that's worth your money, especially if you have the system capable of taking advantage of exclusive features like Ultrawide resolutions and up to 120 FPS gameplay.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.