PlayStation Now Leak Reveals a Big July Lineup, Including God of War, RDR2, and More

Sony has been slow to reveal July’s PlayStation Now additions, as we’re now a couple days into the month with no official info (they’re typically announced on Tuesday, so expect them next week). Well, while Sony is dragging its feet, it seems this month’s PS Now games have gone and leaked anyways. Redditor Mattx603 stumbled across a Facebook ad promoting this month’s games (and provided a video proving it’s the real deal) and it seems PS Now subscribers have a pretty stacked month ahead of them!

This month’s PlayStation Now additions include God of War (the game was on the service previously as a limited-time “blockbuster” title, but it seems it’s joining permanently now), Red Dead Redemption 2, Judgment, Nioh 2, Team Sonic Racing, and the quirky co-op indie Moving Out. Both RDR2 and Judgment are “blockbuster” titles, with the former staying on PS Now until November 1 and the latter staying on until October 4.

Again, a pretty solid lineup! No, PS Now still isn’t quite the service Xbox Game Pass is, but it isn’t as neglected as it once was. Of course, while this seems like the real deal, things could still change between now and when Sony actually announced July’s PS Now lineup, so take this with a grain of salt for now.

Not familiar with how PlayStation Now works? New subscribers can get 7 days for free, after which, the service is available for $10 a month. You can check out the full list of games currently available here. Subscribers can now stream games in full 1080p.

Are there any PlayStation Now subscribers out there? If this lineup ends up being the real deal, which of the new games will you be jumping into first? Personally, I think it’s long past time I gave Judgment a try.