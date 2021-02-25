NVIDIA Geforce Game Ready 461.72 WHQL Drivers Introduce RTX 3060 Support, DLSS Support for Nioh 2, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and More

New NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready drivers are now live, introducing support for the new RTX 3060 GPU and more.

The 461.72 WHQL drivers also bring support for the Outriders demo as well as DLSS support for Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition and Mount & Blade II Bannerlord. The drivers also bring NVIDIA Reflex support for Rainbow Six Siege.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB $329 US Graphics Card Now Official, Here’s Where To Buy!

GeForce Game Ready Driver This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the Outriders demo, NVIDIA DLSS in Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and NVIDIA Reflex in Rainbow Six Siege. Gaming Technology Includes support for GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. New Features and Other Changes Added support for the following GPUs. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

NVIDIA CMP 40HX & NVIDIA CMP 30HX

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 461.72 WHQL drivers also bring a variety of fixes. You can these fixes detailed in full below.

Fixed Issues [G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when using hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode.

[G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings.

[The Isle]: Freestyle is not supported for the game.

[VIndictus][GeForce Experience]: The game cannot be recorded.

[X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The application crashes when launched on Windows 10 (Version 1803).

Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep.

[Blu-ray][HDMI]: Flickering occurs in Blu-ray playback when played over HDMI.

Several desktop applications flicker when Vertical Sync is set to the default “Use the 3D application setting”.

[Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.

LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays.

[Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display “no signal” message when enabling NVIDIA Surround.

[Notebook]: On some Notebooks, the ‘Maximum Graphics Power’ information missing in the NVIDIA Control Panel > System Information page.

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 461.72 WHQL drivers can be downloaded right now from NVIDIA's Official Website.