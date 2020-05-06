Get the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 at a Massive Discount – Features Smart Voice Controls, Dual Mic, More

Since we're all stuck at home these days, it would be wise for you to own truly wireless earbuds for yourself. Moreover, if these earbuds feature high-end features like noise reduction then you are in for a treat. That's right, today we have the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 in store that you can get your hands on at a massive discount. Check out the list of features below and how you can avail the discount.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 Down to Just $54.39 - Features Noise Reduction, Compact Design, More

The Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is available at just $54.39 for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. So act fast and order your share as soon as you can. AirDot Pro 2 is the company's latest and greatest and includes high-end features that you might be interested in checking out at a budget price.

Check out the main features of the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2.

Main Features: ● A high-res audio headset with true wireless design

● Supports LHDC Bluetooth decoding. Comparing to the Bluetooth SBC audio format, LHDC allows more than 3 times the data transmitted and also provides the most realistic and high definition wireless audio

● Semi-in-ear design, no worry about allergy, comfortable and lightweight

● 14.2mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. The bass is rich and full, and the treble is clear and sharpallergy

● Also provides dual-microphone with noise reduction, making the call clearer.

The Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is the perfect earbuds that you can get at a budget price with the listed set of features. It is available at a 32 percent discount, which brings the price down to just $54.39. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. Take note that the price will revert to its original model, so order your share as soon as you can. Also, check out our discount on this Portable Touch Monitor.