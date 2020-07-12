Ubisoft Execs Forced to Step Down After Misconduct Allegations While CEO Apologizes and Vows to Do Better

In a press release issued today, Ubisoft announced that several executives are stepping down amidst the recent allegations of misconduct, harassment and generally inappropriate behavior.

Serge Hascoët has chosen to resign from his position as Chief Creative Officer, effective immediately. This role will be taken by Yves Guillemot, CEO and Co-Founder of Ubisoft, in the interim. During this time, Mr. Guillemot will personally oversee a complete overhaul of the way in which the creative teams collaborate. Yannis Mallat, Managing Director of Ubisoft’s Canadian studios, will be stepping down from his role and will leave the Company, effective immediately. The recent allegations that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for him to continue in this position. Additionally, Ubisoft will be appointing a new Global Head of HR to replace Cécile Cornet, who has decided to step down from this role, as she believes it is in the best interest of the Company’s unity. A search for her replacement will begin immediately, led by an industry-leading recruiting firm.

The company will be 'restructuring and strengthening' its entire HR department, and has hired a 'top international consulting firm' to perform a full audit of its existing HR policies and procedures.

Yves Guillemot, the CEO and founder (alongside his brothers) of the company, also followed up on the previous statement with a new one.

Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees. This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviors are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will. I am committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture. Moving forward, as we collectively embark on a path leading to a better Ubisoft, it is my expectation that leaders across the Company manage their teams with the utmost respect. I also expect them to work to drive the change we need, always thinking of what is best for Ubisoft and all its employees.

This comes on the very day of the company's showcase event, which is meant to replace the usual E3 conference. Most of the announcements appear to have leaked already, though, such as the Far Cry 6 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla release dates.

Still, Ubisoft Forward will take place at 11:30 AM PDT or 8:30 PM CEST.