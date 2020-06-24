Insomniac and Ubisoft Respond to Allegations of Mistreament and Misconduct

Following the accusations made against Chris Avellone (which resulted in several developers cutting ties with him), Insomniac and Ubisoft have also received allegations of mistreatment and misconduct suffered by multiple women at the hands of some of their employees.

Sol Brennan, who worked on Marvel's Spider-Man during her time at Insomniac and is now a Senior Technical Artist at Unity 3D, wrote a long thread on Twitter explaining that she quit Insomniac for the way some employees treat women, admitting she even thought about suicide following her experience there. Additionally, she claimed to be aware of many other women who suffered the same fate while working at the studio headquartered in Burbank, California.

Insomniac Games posted the following response on Twitter:

We were aware of the allegations made in a former employee's tweets today and had taken numerous steps to address them. For legal and privacy reasons we will not respond to individual allegations about specific former employees. We are a workplace family that has actively promoted diversity, inclusion, representation and equality for our entire existence. We will continue to do so every single day.

Allegations were also levied at Ubisoft employees, with one in particular standing out, brand manager Andrien Gbinigie. Kathryn Johnston, currently Senior Account Executive at Kairos Media, accused him of sexual assault and rape. Hannah Rutherford, a Twitch ambassador, backed her claim and added that she's aware of other victims who suffered at the hands of Gbinigie.

Gbinigie denied all such claims in a lengthy post on Medium that has since been removed because it potentially violated the blog platform's rules.

Ubisoft shared the following statement with the press: