Far Cry 6 PlayStation Store Leak Confirms Free PlayStation 5 Upgrade, Release Date

Far Cry 6 has yet to be officially announced, but the first details on the game emerged online today, including its release date.

Earlier today, the game leaked on the PlayStation Hong Kong store, as spotted on the NeoGAF forums. The listing confirms that Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul fame will be in the game as speculated, the first story details, and a free PlayStation 5 upgrade. The game is also not that far from release, as it will release on February 18th, 2021.

The previous entry in the series is Far Cry New Dawn, released last year on PC and consoles. The game proved to be a solid offering, despite not changing the series' tried and true formula in every significant way.

It's fair to say that Far Cry New Dawn is 'more of the same', by and large. But when it's more of the same of the good kind, it's hard to find any serious complaint. The game is a ton of fun to play, looks great and runs even better than that. Just don't expect to find much of a post-apocalypse in this version of Hope County.

With the Ubisoft Forward event coming in a few days, we will learn more about Far Cry 6 very soon. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.