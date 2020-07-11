AC Valhalla Release Date Leaks Ahead of Tomorrow’s UbiForward Event

Thanks to a since-deleted Instagram post by the Italian Assassins' Creed account, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been announced for a 2020 release window just before the next generation of home consoles arrive. This joins an ever growing number of leaks for Ubisoft's upcoming software lineup which has grown to include entire boss fights from Assassin's Creed Valhalla among other major details.

Most interestingly is the release date for Assassin's Creed Valhalla on Xbox One (and other platforms including PC and PlayStation 4). According to Instagram account assassinscreedgame_it, we should expect to get our hands on Assassin's Creed Valhalla on November 17th. For fans that are looking for one lengthy open world adventure to undertake this Holiday, that pits the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla squarely up against Cyberpunk 2077 which is currently slated for a November 19th release in North America.

Does the viking fantasy pique your interest? Here are a couple of key features to keep an eye out for in this year's iteration of the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise.

Visceral Combat - Unleash the ruthless fighting style of a Viking warrior and dual-wield axes, swords, or even shields against fierce, relentless foes. Choose your tactics and dismember opponents in close-quarters combat, riddle them with arrows, or assassinate them with your hidden blade. Write Your Viking Saga - The advanced RPG mechanics of Assassin's Creed Valhalla give you new ways to grow as a warrior and a leader. Influence the world around you while acquiring new skills and gear to suit your playstyle. Blaze your own path across England by fighting brutal battles and leading fiery raids, or form strategic alliances and triumph by your wits. Every choice you make in combat and conversation is another step on the path to greatness.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla should be one of the major titles focused on during tomorrow's Ubisoft Forward virtual conference alongside Watch Dogs: Legion, Far Cry 6 (featuring Giancarlo Esposito), and presumably other Ubisoft titles that haven't seen a lot of focus including Rainbow Six: Quarantine.