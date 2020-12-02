Two New Mini-LED MacBook Models to Launch Next Year, More Affordable MacBook Air in 2022

While the new Apple M1 Mac models are all the hype these days, Apple is not resting to make its transition to the next level. The M1 MacBook models are taking pride in both performance as well as battery. Now, we're hearing that Apple will launch two new MacBook models next year and a new more affordable MacBook Air in 2022. The best part is that all of these MacBook models will feature a mini-LED display.

TFI Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo explained in his research notes to investors that two new MacBook Pro models with a new form-factor and design will launch next year. In addition to this, he also explained that a new "affordable" MacBook Air is also expected to launch in 2022. As mentioned earlier, all of the said MacBook models will be equipped with a mini-LED display.

This is not the first time that we're hearing about new MacBook models with mini-LED displays. The news only gives room to previous reports, citing that Apple will launch new MacBook models next year. Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that Apple will also be able to reduce the price of the forthcoming MacBook models with the use of mini-LED displays and the M-series chipsets. Since Apple Silicon is a lot cheaper than Intel processors, Apple will be able to keep the price low.

Since the M1-series is a huge shift in terms of performance, forthcoming Mac models are also projected to feature more than usual shipments. As per TFI Securities, the shipment forecasts have been revised to 350 percent for next year and 450 percent in 2022. If we're speaking of forecasted numbers, Apple is expected to ship around 10 to 12 million units of devices with a mini-LED display in 2021. Furthermore, the year 2022 will see Apple shipping around 25 to 28 million mini-LED devices. Epistar being the sole provider of mini-LED displays is also expected to receive major gains from the high demand in the years to come.

The revised revision of shipments is due to the lower than anticipated cost of components for mini-LED panels. In addition to this, the faster adoption rate of mini-LED displays is also one of the reasons. Kuo also previously stated that we will see at least one model of the iPad in the first half of 2021.

We will share more details on the story, so be sure to stick around. Are you guys excited about the new MacBook models with mini-LED displays? Let us know in the comments section below.