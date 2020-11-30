Mini-LED iPad Pro and M1 MacBook Pro Models Expected to Launch in First Half of 2021

Apple's new M1 Macs are being praised a lot for their performance and battery. Since this is only the start, we're expecting a lot from the future iteration of the series. Apart from this, Apple seems to be heavily investing in the mini-LED display tech which it will use in the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook lineup. According to a new report, Apple will launch the new iPad Pro and M1 MacBook Pro models with mini-LED display technology in the first half of 2021.

Apple to Launch New iPad Pro and M1MacBook Pro Models With MIni-LED Display Tech in the First Half of 2021

The new report from DigiTimes shares insights on the mini-LED display backlighting technology and how it will see daylight in the first half of 2021. The source names several of Apple's supply chain partners that will benefit. The report cites that Apple will launch the iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021 and the MacBook Pro models with mini-LED will enter mass production in the second quarter.

[How To] Find Out Which Apps are Optimized for M1 Apple Silicon MacBooks

With that said, numerous Taiwan-based manufacturers are creating a "pre-emptive presence" in the sector in order to be in the spotlight. The report cites:

Apple's suppliers in Taiwan, including LED chip vendor Epistar, testing and sorting specialist FitTech, SMT service provider Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, backlight board supplier Zhen Ding Technology, cooling solution provider Auras Technology and process equipment maker All Ring Technology, are all ready to gain growth momentum from upcoming shipments for Apple's miniLED-backlit devices, the sources said. The sources continued that Foxconn Technology and Compal Electronics will share the assembly orders for miniLED ‌iPad Pro‌ devices, and MacBook Pro products adopting M1 chipsets will be mainly produced by Quanta Computer and partly by Foxconn.

Furthermore, TSMC will still benefit from the switch as it gathered orders for all 5nm chips for the iPad Pro as well as the M1 MacBook Pro models. DigiTimes sources coin that TSMC will reach new heights in revenue in 2021 since iPhone sales have been pretty strong as well.

This is not the first time that we are hearing news regarding mini-LED displays for the iPad Pro. Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that the forthcoming display tech for the iPad Pro will enter production in the last quarter of 2020 and launch will happen in the first half of 2021.

Other than this, Apple is also expected to be working on a 16.1-inch and 14.1-inch models of the MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays. The said Macs will see daylight in the first half of 2021 as well.

Eluktronics Announces Three Laptops Offering World’s First 1440p and 165 Hz IPS Display

There are certain benefits of the mini-LED backlighting display tech which includes a wide color gamut compared to current MacBook and iPad Pro displays and local dimming. To be fair, the mini-LED tech will greatly enhance and bolster content creation whether it be photos or videos.

We will share more details on the story as soon as we hear it. For now, what are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know in the comments section below.