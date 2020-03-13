Twelve South HiRise 2 is Just $20 Today, The Most Stylish iPhone Charging Stand Around

Right now, for a limited time only, you can pick up the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for just $20, saving you $40 instantly.

Save $40 on a Brand New Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone and Charge in Style

Charging an iPhone, or any phone for that matter, is a fairly boring process just plug in the cable, or lay it on a wireless charger and you’re off. But if you want to do it in style then you might want to invest in something like the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe, an accessory which can be rather taxing on the pocket since it retails for $60. Today, you can pick it up for a low price of just $20.

From Amazon:

HiRise 2 is the ultimate charging dock for your iPhone, iPad or other smartphones so you never have to hunt for a cable again.

Refined design features a small footprint to save space but a hefty weight for extra stability and one-handed iDevice removal.

Elevates your iPhone to a more comfortable angle for hands-free FaceTime calls or pair with AirPods or Wireless Beats to listen to music without being tethered to your device while it charges.

The adjustable rear support and cord clip options mean you can charge without removing your case (works with most shells and covers - may not work with highly protective cases).

Made of metal, this stand screams premium all around. There’s an included MFi certified cable in the package too for charging up your iPhone. But here’s where things get weird - you can actually charge an iPad on this stand too. It’s that sturdy!

Deals like this don’t appear that often and when they do it’s best you make use of them. There is no discount code you should know about, nor any coupon. Just add the HiRise 2 to your cart and checkout as usual.

Buy Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone/iPad - Was $60, now just $19.99

