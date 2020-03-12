You can pick up a brand new HyperX Cloud Stinger gaming headset for a price of just $34.99 today, saving you $15.99 instantly.

Make Your Gaming Sessions Sound Incredible with the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for Just $34 Today

If you are going to take your gaming to the next level then you need a great headset to go with your rig. The HyperX Cloud Stinger is one option, and it is currently retailing for just $34 for a limited time.

HyperX makes some of the best accessories around for gamers so you already know that the Cloud Stinger is as good as it gets. For sound, it has 50mm drivers that make everything come to life. Combined with HyperX's signature memory foam, you can expect a good seal around your ears for a far superior audio experience.

There's a built-in mic in this gaming headset as well which you can easily mute by swiveling up. And there are volume controls right on the headset that is super intuitive to use.

Here's a full list of features for you to digest:

Lightweight headset with 90 degree rotating ear cups

50 millimeter directional drivers for audio precision

Hyperx signature memory foam. Adjustable steel slider

Intuitive volume control on headset ear cup

Swivel-to-mute noise-cancellation microphone. Multi-platform compatibility. Refer instruction manual before use

If you are looking for great audio for gaming on a budget then you can't go wrong with the HyperX Cloud Stinger. It looks great, it sounds great and with a 4-star rating from a total of 5,485 users, you can expect this thing to work as advertised.

Pick it up today for a discounted price. There are no special discount codes nor any coupon codes you should know about. Just add this accessory to your cart and checkout as usual.

Buy HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset - Was $49.99, now just $34.99

