This 18W Charger with Built-in USB-C Cable Costs Just $6 Today

EasyAcc is selling an 18W charger with a built-in USB-C cable for just $6. This is actually a pretty good deal if you're looking for a spare charger.

At a certain point you will require a spare charger for your phone or tablet, and if today is that day, then EasyAcc has something in store for you.

The charger on sale is USB-C and it can push out 18W of power to devices that can accept it. But here's the cool thing - that USB-C end of the cable is built right into the charger, meaning you will never ever lose it. If you have a bad habit of taking chargers with you and forgetting the cable or vice versa, that is not going to happen here.

The cable length is an adequate 5-feet, meaning you can tuck the charger away behind a sofa and still have the USB-C end at hand to charge a phone or a tablet. But here comes another interesting thing about this charger - it fully supports Quick Charge 3.0, so compatible devices will charge at an impressive rate.

Thanks to that USB-C port, this charger can be used on a wide range of devices, including the latest iPad Pro, a wide range of Android devices and even something like a Nintendo Switch.

This is the type of wall charger which you should always keep around as a spare. If that thought went through your mind then hit the link below, enter the special discount code and make use of this deal before it expires.

Buy EasyAcc USB C Mains Charger 18W Type C - Was $12, now just $6 using discount code S8IB9TEA

