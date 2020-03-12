We have a deal on the Choetech 18W USB-C charger, and it will cost you just $7.99 for a limited time. Charge a dead iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes with this.

Choetech Offering 18W USB-C Charger for a Low Price of Just $7.99, Clip the Coupon and Get the Deal

If you are looking to fast charge one of the latest smartphone or tablets, which includes iPhones, iPads and Android devices, then you need an 18W USB-C charger. Luckily, a lot of manufactures offer one in some form, but they can be priced rather high at times. Choetech has jumped into the scene and is giving everyone a chance to pick up an 18W charger for a low price of just $7.99.

Once plugged into a wall and connected to a compatible device using a USB-C to USB-C or a USB-C to Lightning cable, you can expect this thing to top everything up at a lightning fast pace. Rather than sitting for hours, you can expect a dead iPhone to charge from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. And thanks to its wide range of compatibility, you can expect it to work with a lot of devices that support USB Power Delivery, including the Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro and if you are feeling way too adventurous, even a MacBook. The charging speeds for a laptop are going to be ridiculously slow but if you have all the time in the world then this wall charger accessory will get the job done anyway.

Choetech makes some of the finest accessories around, which means you can lay your trust on the company completely and expect it to keep your devices safe. There are all sorts of protections built into this charger, including those for protecting against over-charging, over-voltage and more.

If you wish to get this deal for yourself, and you really should, then simply head over to Amazon using the link below and clip the on-page coupon that will instantly bring the price down to a reasonable $7.99.

Buy CHOETECH 18W PD 3.0 Fast Charger Adapter - Was $15, now just $7.99 using on-page coupon

While you are here, make sure you check out the following deal as well: