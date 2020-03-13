EasyAcc is Offering a 4-Port 26000mAh Power Bank for Just $22

If you are surrounded by power hungry devices then you can grab this 26000mAh power bank with 4 USB ports for just $22 today, instead of the usual $50.

Fast Charge 4 USB Devices at Once with the EasyAcc 26000mAh Power Bank with an Amazing Low Price of Just $22

You probably have a power bank with you already. But what you might not have is a product that packs in a lot of capacity and can charge more devices than usual at any given time.

If you are looking to upgrade to a power bank with more capacity and a broader charging capability then EasyAcc has you covered today with one of their products, and it happens to be discounted as well.

Right off the bat, this power bank has a monstrous 26000mAh of capacity which is good enough for charging an iPhone 6 up to 10 times or an iPad mini up to 2.8 times. Something like a Galaxy S6 can be topped up 7 times as well. But if you are going to stick around with a single device, then you have a week's worth of power here.

Secondly, there are 4 USB-A ports on this power bank which can pump out a total of 4.8A of power when used altogether. If you are sticking with just one phone or tablet, then you can expect this power bank to unleash 2.4A of power using a single port.

EasyAcc realized that recharging the power bank is going to take a lot of time therefore this accessory has multiple micro USB inputs so you can fast charge it up to 100% in 8 hours. Use a single micro USB port and that number dramatically jumps up to 16 hours. Needless to say that this battery is pretty big.

Last but not the least, there is a built-in flashlight in this power bank too, making it a great little accessory which you can tuck away in your car or backpack while you are out and about.

If you are interested, you can grab the power bank from the link below. Make sure you do not forget to enter the discount code in order to bring the price down to $22.

Buy EasyAcc 26000mAh Power Bank(4A Input 4.8A Smart Output) - Was $50, now just $22 using discount code PNJX99KG

