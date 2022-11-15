Menu
tvOS 16.1 Bug Causes Apple TV With 128GB of Storage to Show Only 64GB

Ali Salman
Nov 15, 2022, 01:32 PM EST
tvOS 16.1 Storage Bug and Issue

Apple released tvOS 16.1 recently with a few new features and under-the-hood improvements. While the new additions are more than welcome, the new software version is causing Apple TV models with 128GB  of storage to restrict 64GB of capacity. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

tvOS 16.1 Bug Identifies the 128GB Apple TV as 64GB

As mentioned earlier, a tvOS 16.1 bug is causing Apple TV models with 128GB of storage to virtually run out of memory as soon as a user spends 64GB of space. The bug was discovered by FlatpanelsHD which makes users question if they have only 64GB of storage on their Apple TV. Once a user crosses the 64GB memory mark, they are presented with a message that reads:

"The app can't be installed because there isn't enough space. Delete one or more apps or manage your storage in Settings."

Upon testing, the source suggests that Apple has not fixed the storage bug in its latest tvOS 16.2 beta. As a short-term solution, users can queue their downloads until the limit crosses the virtual 64GB mark. Apple has not shared its side of the story as of now but we will let you guys know as soon as further details are available. Apple will potentially fix the issue in the upcoming update, so be sure to stick around. However, the exact release date for the next release is not known at this stage, and whether Apple will fix the issue in the subsequent update.

The latest Apple TV underwent a massive upgrade as it now features the A15 Bionic chip for enhanced CPU and GPU performance. You can check out more details on the new Apple TV in our announcement post. We will keep you guys updated on the latest, so be sure to stick around. Share your tvOS experience with us in the comments,

