Tribes of Midgard Wolf Saga Mid-Season Update Is Now Live

Developer Norsfell and publisher Gearbox revealed that the Wolf Saga mid-season update for Tribes of Midgard is now live on all platforms, adding the game's first-ever event (Valhalloween, set to begin October 12th and run through November 1st) and a whole new boss mechanic called Variant System. The full patch notes can be read here, though we've got the highlights below as well.

Variant System: We added a new boss mechanic that supports multiple variations of a given Saga Boss, injecting Wolf Saga with an entirely new version of Fenrir to face off against—Wolfmancer Fenrir! While each variant of a Saga Boss will retain some core mechanics and behavior, the goal is to offer late-game variety and give players more to experience. Each variant has a unique look, abilities, and comes with alterations to their Lair entrance and Arena to foreshadow the Variant players will be facing off against. It is currently split 50/50 as to whether players will come across Wolfmancer Fenrir, or Doomhowler Fenrir.

New Challenge Types: We've added Daily, Weekly, and Festive Challenge types (47 in total). Daily challenges rotate daily, Weekly on a Weekly basis, and Festive Challenges will coincide with any seasonal event we host moving forward (e.g. Valhalloween). In addition to Skins and Currency rewards for completing Challenges, we're also adding the ability to earn large sums of Season XP as a result of completing them – this provides a great catch-up mechanic for those trailing in Season progression.

New Cosmetic Type: We’ve added the ability to change the player’s Loot Chest that’s left behind when they die. For now, we have two Loot Chest options; the default Viking Loot Chest, and a newly added Headstone Loot Chest that is unlocked by completing a Festive Challenge during the upcoming Valhalloween event. More to come here in the future!

5 New Runes: As a part of our consistent effort to add variety for our players, we’ve added a handful of highly impactful Runes.

3 New Starter Kits: Starter Kits drastically alter the early-to-mid-game strategies of players and are a good source of gameplay variety as players experiment with their own personal strategies. The Mid-saga update brings three new Starter Kits, each of them showcasing new Runes added in this update.

5 New Transmog sets: 52 items in total have been added to Tribes of Midgard, running a diverse mixture of aesthetic influences, hints to expand on lore, and just overall fun goofiness. Those with corresponding Pets all have unique animations different from the Pets we've done to date.

Valhalloween: To lean into the spooky season, we have added several tweaks to Tribes of Midgard, leaning into traditional Halloween glee. Main Menu: Valhalla variant with its unique logo, atmosphere and more importantly, revamped music! Village: Jack-o-lanterns have invaded the Village and its surroundings, three intensities of revamped music are playing during night attacks Helthings: Two Helthings have been dressed for Halloween, complete with new SFX, whom we call the "Val Helthings"! Goblins: These creatures in the Land of Pools and Desert biomes have received Pumpkin heads.



You can check out yesterday's official developer live stream on Twitch. The official Tribes of Midgard development roadmap also mentions that Season Two will start at some point in Q4 2021, adding the next Saga boss, oceans and boats, a new rewards track, and more still.

