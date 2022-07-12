Menu
Tribes of Midgard Season 3 to Launch on August 16; Now Coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Ule Lopez
Jul 12, 2022
Tribes of Midgard Season 3

Gearbox’s survival action RPG, Tribes of Midgard, has been out for some time and is developed by Norsefell. The game takes inspiration from Nordic mythology and places players in control of an einherjar. Tasked with protecting the tree of Yggdrasil, players fight across multiple biomes via its Saga mode, which is story-driven, and its Survival mode.

Onto today’s update from the Tribes of Midgard development team. Shown via Twitter, they revealed a roadmap for the upcoming content. The current Season, which started back in December, contained new rewards tracks, a new Saga boss, new weapons, enemies, runes, and more. Today’s update can be shown below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Tribes of Midgard Season 2: Serpent Saga Out Now on All Platforms

Tribes of Midgard Season 3 will launch next month and has various new features, which you can see below.

  • A new Saga Quest: Inferno – Journey to the Volcanic Spire, and the stakes rise along with the temperature. Accessing the biome requires Muspelite, and upon arriving, players will find a brand-new location to explore, with new enemies, a new Saga Boss, and more.
  • A new Biome: The Volcanic Spire – This molten landmass serves as the fiery battleground between the Einherjar and the Inferno invasion. Equip the right gear to handle this new climate or be burned, as it is home to many unique and dangerous creatures, crafting materials, hazards, and more.
  • Survival 2.0 and Crafting 2.0 - Both of these modes will be getting reworks; the first being separated from the Saga mode via taking place in a different time period, and the latter sees the Allforge being added to the game, allowing you to build virtually anywhere.
  • Spears and Fishing - Players will be able to access a new weapon type, known as Spears, with greater reach and more linear attacking directions. Fishing will also be added to the game, as the player can craft a fishing rod and go fishing in areas with ripples in the water.
  • And more features to be revealed later.

Finally, the update’s release will coincide with the Xbox and Nintendo Switch releases of Tribes of Midgard. Previously, the game was released on PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam, and soon enough, the other two groups will be able to play the game.

Tribes of Midgard is out now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will be released next month on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

