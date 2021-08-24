Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Could Be Part of Sony’s September 2021 PS Plus Offerings – Rumor

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 might be part of the free September 2021 PS Plus games.

While we haven’t been able to verify this, last year’s remastered bundle of the original Tony Hawk Pro Skater games might very well be offered for free next month. On social media, various PS Plus users are reporting that the bundle briefly showed up for free in their shopping cart. In addition, the PS Plus logo allegedly showed up in the cart as well, hinting that the remastered bundle could be part of Sony’s free PS Plus offerings next month.

PS Plus July 2020 Games Include Rise of the Tomb Raider, NBA 2K20 and Erica; Free 10th Anniversary PS4 Theme Inbound

We’ve seen several images of the bundle being offered for free, complete with said PS Plus logo, but we couldn’t verify whether these images were the real deal or not. In addition, we added the game to our cart as well, but the bundle didn’t show up for free and we didn’t notice the above-mentioned PS Plus logo. Chances are that Sony already patched things out, but of course, we could also just be looking at a fake rumor for next month’s PS Plus offerings. Recent rumors also suggest that The Medium could come to PS Plus next month, but developer Bloober Team yesterday debunked that rumor that its title won’t be offered on PS Plus.

Yes, we confirm that: The Medium on PS5 will not be available in PS+ ! https://t.co/92uqAdg171 — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) August 23, 2021

Still, we wanted to share this rumor for those who are considering buying the bundle – it might be a good idea to wait for another week until Sony officially announces next month’s free PS Plus title for September 2021.

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info comes in on this. For now, stay tuned.

The current PS Plus offerings for this month include Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2. All three games will be available for free for PS Plus members through Monday, September 6.