Free PS Plus Games January 2020 Revealed; Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator

The free PS Plus Games for the month of January 2020 have been revealed by Sony.

Available for PS Plus subscribers from January 7th to the 3rd of February, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are this month’s free PS Plus games.

The Nathan Drake Collection was released prior to the release of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End back in October of 2015 and includes the single-player campaigns for Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionised adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.

Those wanting to know how it is to be a damaging goat – look no further as Goat Simulator is arriving for free on January 7th.

Goat Simulator The title says it all, really. Hurl an immaculately rendered goat with blisteringly accurate physics at all manner of objects. It’s the definitive goat simulating experience. Oh – actually, it’s a totally bonkers fling-em-up that has you launching a goat at things. A lot of things. Experiment and see what happens!

The arrival of these new PS Plus titles also means that those who haven’t grabbed Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross will need to do so before January 6.