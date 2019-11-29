Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are on Sale at the Play Store Including Lara Croft GO and More

Keeping in line with the "things that are on sale" theme everywhere, here are some games and apps you might enjoy. The titles are on sale for a limited time only and can become full-price at any moment. If you can't see a strikethrough on the price next to the “install” button, it isn’t on sale anymore. Once you download an app/game, it’s yours to keep even after the promotion ends, and you can reinstall it on any other device linked with the same Google Play ID.

tinyCam PRO - Swiss knife to monitor IP cam

The lets you control your network or IP cameras, video encoders and DVRs with CCTV cams. Monitor your baby, pet, home, business, traffic, and weather remotely and securely.

Dragon Drum Machine - Synth drums for Android

Dragon is a drum machine that can make glitch, distorted, lofi drum beats and manipulate them in real time. The drums are simple and flexible, capable of some classic drum machine sounds. Each effect is synthesized in real time and sent to a multi effect rig with variable speed stutter, bit reduction, pitched feedback delay and a resonant bandpass filter.

My Jump 2: Measure your jump

My Jump 2 measures your jump height using your smartphone's sensors. lt calculates the height, flight time, velocity, force and power of your vertical jumps. Also, it gives you the contact time, vertical stiffness and reactive strength index (RSI) of your Drop Jumps.

Floating Apps (multitasking)

Floating apps lets you open several apps at the same time in floating windows.

Lara Croft GO

Lara Croft GO is a turn based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world based on the game and movie franchise.

Magibot

Magibot follows the adventures of ILO, a small magician robot sent by humans to a planet of last resort. The game combines the principles of a platform game and those of a strategy game.

Persephone

Persephone is a puzzle game that has more than 60 puzzles in 5 different environments, each with unique mechanisms

