Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free at the Play Store Including HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum and More

The titles are free for a limited time only and become paid at any moment. If you see a price next to the “install” button, it isn’t free anymore. Once you download a paid title that’s free or on sale, it’s yours to keep even after the promotion ends, and you can reinstall it on any other device linked with the same Google Play ID.

Shuriken Jump

Lite Fruit Ninja

Today’s List of Paid Apps and Games That Are Free or on Sale at the Play Store Including Baldur’s Gate and More

Travel with the shuriken as high as possible! This jumping upwards game will test your reaction speed and hopping skills. You will be challenged to leap from beam to beam while slicing fruits.

Defense of Fortune 2

Defense of Fortune 2 is the official follow-up piece and 7th story of Fortune Chronicles Episode. As you can see the title, Defense of Fortune 2 is one of defense genre games. Previous work Defense of Fortune was focus on wall defense, but Defense of Fortune 2 deals with both offense and defense and struggles for owner-ships of total 41 castles in Fortune continent. Player should build and develop various facilities and raise powerful troops first, and then occupy other castles in continent gradually. Player should also defend own castles from invasions.

Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium

Meow.

Make a house for stray cats!

And decorate the cat town! ★ Please decorate the cat town

Collect money by touching the toys

to make a house for the cats! And decorate it!

For cute cats, that effort is always rewarded! ★Train your cat

Raise your cats and they can play longer with toys!

Train your cats catch the fish!

Also help practice cats hunting!

Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium

Features of offline game Superhero Armor:

- Enjoy the superhero action game, exciting hack & slash action RPG offline game with extreme skill. You will be free to choose your favorite superhero.

- Attractive graphics with strong street fight style, diverse and attractive scenes

- Classic role-playing game with superheroes, each super hero has unique skills and powerful weapons.

- Enemies are monsters have different types diverse skills and create excitement and drama through each game screen from robot blade, bots car to giant stone man.

- Complete missions to earn bonuses, gems and diamonds.

- Each superhero has unique skills and powerful weapons.

MobilCAD 2d Pro

MobilCAD 2d Pro is an easy to use 2D CAD program with all the basic functions of a CAD program. The data elements line, circle, arc, dimension, text and symbols can be used to construct 2d drawings quickly and easily. These can be saved as a PDF or DXF file and distributed via Google Drive. MobilCAD 2d Pro is the ideal CAD program for students, and CAD beginners. With the Pro version you can select and edit any number of drawing elements. For a quick edit Griphandles are available for all elements. The dimensioning tool has been extended with radial, arc and angular dimension. For all dimension types there is the possibility of text overwriting. Snap is tangential and perpendicular possible and the polyline can contain any number of holes.

Site Checklist: Safety and Quality Inspections

MAIN FEATURES:

- Quick deployment of template forms to field team

- Offline access

- Take photos and mark them up

- Conditional logic-driven fields

- Electronic signatures

- Send inspection reports instantly

- Performance scoring

- Take backup by extorting templates and reports.

- Analytics tools

- Share templates to team or co-workers.

- Generate interactive PDF report

- Customize PDF report as per your need.

- Share Report via email , dropbox and Google drive.

HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum

Sample rate: 48 kHz

Buffer size: 1 second

Signal source: microphone -- touch screen navigation

-- high precision playback

-- real-time statistics

-- trigger

-- spectrum track

-- 4096 frequencies spectrum resolution

GPS Speed Pro

Features included

- Save your track info.

- Switch between analog and digital speedometer

- Switch between mph or km/h mode.

- Display satellites status.

- Speed chart.

- Map integration,get your location.

