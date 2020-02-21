Ticwris Max Smartwatch Phone Available on Discount, Features 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, More

If you're not willing to rock two devices on you when you head out, then we have the perfect combination for you. Ticwris smartwatch phone packs the portability of the wearable and functionality of a smartphone. It features a bigger display for easier navigation and a larger battery that can last an entire day. If you're looking to get it, check out the product specifications below and follow the associated link to get it at a discount.

Ticwris Smartwatch Phone Available at Just $145.99 - Get it Now

Ticwris Max smartwatch phone is a must-have for a lot of people wanting a wearable with the capabilities of a full-fledged phone. However, it is only available on a discount for a limited time, so be sure to avail the offer as soon as you can.

The Ticwris Max smartwatch phone offers an unorthodox design with a big 2.86-inch horizontal display attached to a strap for your wrist. The build quality is solid and the makes room for IP67 waterproofing. This means that the gadget can withstand rain and minor splashes. In addition, the device features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage capacity, so you're good on that part. Furthermore, check out the list of main features below for more details.

Main Features:

● 8.0MP HD video call, face ID unlock

● Large HD dial, 2.86 inch, 480 x 640 resolution

● Large battery 2880mAh, 5 - 7 days long standby time

● Large capacity 3 + 32G, support to download various APPs, run more smoothly

● Noise-free HD 4G call

● IP67 professional waterproof

● Support multiple languages, compatible with more countries and populations

● Support multiple network communication standards:

If you're interested in getting your hands on the Ticwris Max smartwatch phone, it is available at a 30 percent discount, making the price come down to just $145.99. Use the code: 9USJ0HDRGM to avail the offer. Head over to this link to get it.

