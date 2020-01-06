THX Certified Game Mode Announced, Will Help You Get the Most Out of Your New TV

So, you’ve just bought yourself a fancy new 4K TV for gaming, but how exactly should you set it up for optimal performance and picture quality? The folks at THX want to take the guesswork out of the equation. Today at CES 2020, they announce THX Certified Game Mode, which, when selected, will automatically calibrate your TV for the best gaming experience. Here’s how THX describes the new setting…

THX Certified Game Mode delivers fast response time and the most optimal viewing experience, allowing games to be experienced the way they were intended by the creators, with rich, vibrant colors and better contrast in crisp 4K HDR resolution. When customers select the THX Certified Game Mode in their TV, they will know that the performance of every setting has been carefully calibrated and optimized to deliver impactful visual performance to reveal vivid detail in a game while keeping the fast responsiveness that serious gamers demand.

Of course, only certain TVs will offer THX Certified Game Mode. At first, only TCL TVs will include the setting, but I’m sure other manufacturers will follow if it's successful.

THX is also proud to announce together with TCL, one of the world’s best-selling consumer electronics brands and America’s fastest-growing television brand. Pending THX Certification, TCL, who has been recognized by top-tier tech and business media for the best gaming TVs and gaming performance, is expected to be the first to launch TVs later this year in North America with a dedicated “THX Certified Game Mode” setting.

As mentioned, THX Certified Game Mode will launch sometime later this year. What do you think? Does it sound like something you might make use of? Personally, I kind of like tinkering with my TV’s settings, but Certified Game Mode could potentially provide a nice baseline that I could then play with.