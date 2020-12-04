This Modified Gold ‘iPhone 12 Pro Stealth’ Comes Without Cameras or LiDAR Sensor and Costs $5,520

The iPhone 12 series feature a radical design shift and bolster Apple's new camera system with a LiDAR scanner. While the design is positively taken by reviewers, it comes in two different finishes - stainless steel and aluminum. Apple kept the same prices as last year for the iPhone 12 but if you have money to waste, you can buy an even expensive version of the device. That's right, Caviar has launched the "iPhone 12 Pro Stealth" that comes without cameras and the LiDAR sensor.

Caviar's New iPhone 12 Pro Stealth Features No Cameras or the LiDAR Scanner and Costs a Whopping $5,520 for the Gold Variant

Caviar is known to modify iPhone models with the use of precious metals such as gold and titanium. However, this time, the company further modified the iPhone, well let's just say you won't be able to take pictures from the smartphone. The main highlight of Caviar's new modification is the elimination of the cameras as well as the LiDAR scanner.

As mentioned earlier, Caviar's new iPhone 12 Stealth won't be able to take pictures and record videos. So who is the company aiming after removing one of the most essential features of the smartphone? The iPhone 12 Pro Stealth is potentially designed for government employees or corporations that deal in enhanced privacy and confidential work.

If you're wondering whether the front camera is active or not, there's bad news for you. The rear cameras have been removed and the front camera has been disabled. What this means is that you won't be able to take pictures from Caviar's iPhone 12 Pro Stealth at all. You're just left with a bare phone that works just like any other iPhone. As can be seen in the image below, the back of the iPhone looks plain simple with a Caviar logo on the bottom.

Take note that the Face ID components are intact and working just fine for authenticating purposes. The disabled front camera has nothing to do with it since Face ID relies on the TrueDepth camera sensor to work. As per Caviar, the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth is designed after a jet that was able to evade detection from the radar. This might be the motto of the model too, to avoid being snooped on by third-party apps.

Caviar's iPhone 12 Pro Stealth is available in two finishes - titanium alloy and gold. We're glad this hasn't changed because you're going to be paying a lot for the handset. As for pricing, the titanium alloy iPhone 12 Pro Stealth is available at $4,990 and the Stealth gold is available at $5,520. While this might sound expensive, it is still cheaper than the pure gold iPhone 12 Pro that costs $44,310.

If you're planning on getting one, be sure to note that only 99 units of the iPhone 12 Pro Stealth are available. What are your thoughts on this new stealthy iPhone 12 Pro that comes without camera sensors or the LiDAR scanner? Let us know in the comments.