iPhone 12 Pro Is Already Available to Order From Premium Customizer Caviar, but It Will Set You Back by a Whopping $24,000

Even though the iPhone 12 family is expected in October, that’s not stopping Caviar from taking orders for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but you’ll have to pay a hefty premium for it. Where you’d normally pay an estimated $999 or even $1,099 for the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, guess how much Caviar will be charging for its customized, yet highly premium models?

A jaw-dropping $23,380. Yes, you read that correctly; this isn’t a typo; you have to pay this much to own even one of these luxury handsets. Caviar has also provided the following details regarding the aesthetics of the customized iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“An ingot of one-piece 750-content gold in your hands: Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold - modified smartphone with a precious body. Completely made of gold, it fascinates and attracts eyes. The fine work on artistic engraving on the jewelry metal, encrusting with 8 shining diamonds, rich decorative ornament in the Russian national style. Caviar iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold is created for the true connoisseurs of luxury.”

Sadly, Caviar hasn’t listed the specifications of the iPhone 12 Pro or the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but on the company’s website, it does state that the base model will feature 128GB of internal storage, which goes up to 512GB. Perhaps these are the storage configurations Apple will choose when it announces the newer models later in the year.

The main image also shows a quadruple camera configuration, but we’re sure it’s an inaccurate representation as both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are reported to arrive with a triple-rear-camera configuration and one LiDAR unit. If you’re serious about placing an order on Caviar, all you have to do is follow these simple instructions, and you’ll be off to the races, but are you willing to spend this much on a smartphone from Caviar? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Caviar