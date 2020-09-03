Looking for a drone that records everything in crystal clear 4K resolution? The Potensic D68 is that drone and it is just $199 today.

Potensic 4K Video Drone Available for Amazing Low Price of $199, Features 500m Range, 5GHz Wi-Fi, 40KM/h Speed and More

Owning a drone can be an expensive hobby. But thanks to companies like Potensic, you don't have to pay premium money in order to get up in the air and record beautiful shots of everything around you.

The Potensic D68 is a drone that is nicely priced at $279, but for a limited period of time you can buy it for an even lesser $199. All you have to do is enter a special discount code and clip an on-page coupon before checking out.

First and foremost, this drone can shoot video in wonderful 4K resolution, which means everything will look fantastic and sharp. The included controller connects to the drone using Wi-Fi but over the 5GHz band, allowing you to see everything in HD on the controller itself for up to 500 meters in distance.

Thanks to the wonderful 25 minutes of flight time, you won't be struggling to get that perfect shot using the drone. And oh, the built-in GPS makes sure that you don't wander away and get lost. Just hit a button on the controller and the drone will return to the exact spot from where it took off.

Remember that discount code and coupon before checking out. It's absolutely vital in order to bring the price down.

Buy Potensic D68 GPS Drone with 4K FHD Camera - Was $279, now just $199 using discount code L95633TE + on-page coupon