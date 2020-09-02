Save $129 on a brand new pair of Powerbeats3 wireless earphones in the glorious Defiant Black-Red finish and pay just $69.99 for a limited time.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones with W1 Chip, 12H of Battery Life, Sweat and Water-Resistant Design Just $69.99 Today, $129 Off for Limited Time

Though the Powerbeats Pro are the go-to true wireless earphones for many out there if well invested into the Apple ecosystem, but they can be pricey. So, if you are looking to get a similar experience, with the fast pairing and all, for a lower price point, then the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones are the way to go.

Available in a wonderful Defiant Black-Red finish, these earphones feature Apple's W1 chip. This enables a party trick which made the AirPods so popular in the first place - fast pairing. Just press and hold the power button near an iPhone or iPad and you will see a pop-up asking you to pair your earphones to your device instantly. And if you have multiple devices, you can switch between them with just a tap. It's that convenient.

Unlike regular earphones, the Powerbeats3 are tailor-made for gym-goers, therefore they are sweat and water-resistant. And with 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, they will help you whiz through your workouts without giving up on you.

If you do happen to run out of battery, just a quick 5-minute charge will get you an hour's worth of listening time, which is phenomenal.

Head over to the link below to grab a pair of these earphones for yourself. There are no special discount codes or on-page coupons you need to know of. It's a limited time deal.

