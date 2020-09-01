2020 Razer Blade 15 Gets a Hefty $400 Discount and Gives You a 144Hz Display, 10th-Gen CPU, RTX 2060, Free Game Code, More [Now for $1,399]

Thanks to Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day’, the 2020 Razer Blade 15 gets a massive $400 discount, bringing its price down to $1,399. At this price tag, you’re getting a combination of seriously powerful hardware and with the gaming laptop being as portable as ever, this is a rare, and fantastic price cut. Firstly, the 2020 Razer Blade is made like a tank, with its build quality comparable to the likes of Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup of Dell’s XPS 15 and XPS 17.

The display is a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz panel that also supports up to 100 percent of the sRGB color space. On the inside, the magic happens thanks to an Intel 6-core 10th-generation i7-10750H that can boost up to 5.00GHz for required applications. Complementing the processor is an RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 2666MHz, along with 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage that is also upgradable.

Combine all these specifications, and you’ve got yourself a package that’s not just portable, but also powerful enough to tackle AAA games at extremely high frame rates. For those that require it, there’s also the inclusion of Chroma RGB lighting, along with a Thunderbolt 3 that you can use to connect an external monitor, or simply hook up an eGPU to get the most out of graphical performance in the coming years.

Did we also mention that you get a free game code of Rainbow 6 Siege, making the purchase even sweeter? So how about it? A $400 discount on one of the best built and impressively spec’d out gaming laptops for 2020? Sounds like a winning deal to us.