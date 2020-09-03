Save $44 on Brand New AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, H1 Chip, Hey Siri Support and 24H Battery Life
Apple's brand new AirPods with Wireless Charging Case can be yours for a low price of just $154, which is $44 less than the official $199 MSRP.
Save $44 on Apple's AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and Pay Just $154
AirPods are everywhere and if you want to join the hype, you can too for a low price of just $154. But this price cut is not on the regular base model AirPods, this is the one which come with the Wireless Charging Case. The same one which charge up magically whenever put on top of a Qi wireless charging pad.
Apart from the above mentioned party trick, the AirPods really need no introduction. But if you do need a quick run-down then let us fill you in immediately: the AirPods are Apple's truly wireless earphones which instantly pair with an iPhone and iPad as soon as you open the lid. They even sync across all devices thanks to iCloud and you can switch between them with a single tap. They offer battery life of five hours on a single charge and up to twenty-four hours thanks to the included charging case.
If you are interested in this deal then make sure you head over to the link below for more details. There are no discount codes or coupons that need clipping in order to bring the price down. You save $44 no matter how you slice this deal.
Buy Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case - Was $199, now just $154
