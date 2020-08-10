Having a 2-port USB-C charger makes sense and this one from Anker is just $22.99 for a limited time.

Anker PowerPort III Duo Features 2 USB-C Ports for Fast Charging iPhone and iPad, Currently Just $22.99

With more and more phones and tablets making the switch to USB-C, it only makes sense that we should invest in chargers that fully adopt the new port. Anker has already made some strides in this arena and is offering everyone a chance to own the best charger around in the PowerPort III Duo. Why? Because this tiny beast features two USB-C ports instead of the usual one.

Housing a total power of 36W, each of the two USB-C ports on this charger can push out 18W of power. What this means is that you will be fast charging anything you have in your pocket or bag as long as it can take advantage of those fast speeds.

If you are an iPhone and iPad user, then this charger is a specifically great deal for you as you can charge both of your device using a single charger at full speed instead of two.

There are no special discount codes or coupons here. Just add the charger to your cart, checkout, and wait for it to arrive at your doorstep.

Buy Anker 36W 2-Port PowerIQ 3.0 USB C Charger, PowerPort III Duo - Was $29.99, now just $22.99

