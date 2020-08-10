Put this Anker Wireless Charging Stand on Your Desk for Just $15 Today

Anker is offering the PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand for a low price of just $15.99, saving you $6 on the $21.99 MSRP instantly.

Spend Just $15 Today and Own Anker's PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand for an Absolutely Stunning Price

Having a phone in your pocket that charges up wirelessly adds convenience to life which we didn't even know was missing. Just place your phone on one of the many types of wireless chargers available, and you're off charging instantly.

Anker makes a lot of different wireless chargers for phones out there, and their popular one called the PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand, is currently discounted as well. Down to just $15.99 for a limited time, this deal saves you $6 instantly, and will introduce you to the world of charging without breaking your wallet.

The great thing about this charger is that it comes in a 'stand' form factor. What this means is that it will your phone upright while it is charging, allowing you to glance at your notifications as they come in. It's perfect for making video calls too.

Thanks to the multiple coil design, you can place your phone in the landscape orientation on the charger and it will keep on charging. Why would you want to do that? Because you want to charge up and watch a TV show at the same time. That's why.

Since this is an Anker product therefore you can expect it to keep your device safe and offer the best possible charging experience for all the compatible phones you may have.

Pick up this deal from the link below. There are no special discount codes you need to know about, and definitely no coupons that need clipping.

Buy Anker Wireless Charger, PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand - Was $21.99, now just $15.99

