A Third Nioh Game May Feature More Open-Ended Gameplay, Series Director Says

A third entry in the Nioh series is not planned as of now, but director Fumihiko Yasuda already has a good idea of how this game would play, compared to the rest of the series.

Speaking with Famitsu, as reported by Japanese website Games Talk, the Nioh series director stated that the original plan for the series was to have open-ended gameplay in the vein of From Software's Souls series. These plans have been scrapped, but a third entry in the series may feature this more open-ended design if it ever gets made.

The Nioh series director also mentioned that, if future entries in the series were ever to be set outside of Japan, the Three Kingdoms Era would be among the choices. Not a surprising choice, considering multiple Koei Tecmo's most popular series, like Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Dynasty Warriors, are set in this era.

The latest entry in the series developed by Team Ninja is Nioh 2, released last year on PlayStation 4. The game is releasing this week on PlayStation 5 and PC, complete with all the DLC expansions released so far and some visual enhancements.