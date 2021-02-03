A Third Nioh Game May Feature More Open-Ended Gameplay, Series Director Says
A third entry in the Nioh series is not planned as of now, but director Fumihiko Yasuda already has a good idea of how this game would play, compared to the rest of the series.
Speaking with Famitsu, as reported by Japanese website Games Talk, the Nioh series director stated that the original plan for the series was to have open-ended gameplay in the vein of From Software's Souls series. These plans have been scrapped, but a third entry in the series may feature this more open-ended design if it ever gets made.
The Nioh series director also mentioned that, if future entries in the series were ever to be set outside of Japan, the Three Kingdoms Era would be among the choices. Not a surprising choice, considering multiple Koei Tecmo's most popular series, like Romance of the Three Kingdoms and Dynasty Warriors, are set in this era.
The latest entry in the series developed by Team Ninja is Nioh 2, released last year on PlayStation 4. The game is releasing this week on PlayStation 5 and PC, complete with all the DLC expansions released so far and some visual enhancements.
For the rest, Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition features everything fans of the original have loved about the game: great level design, the loot system featuring tons of gear to collect and customize, new abilities to play with, and many angry Yokai who cannot wait to get their filthy hands on the player. You will die a lot, but the refinement of the mechanics seen in the first game will make sure, more than ever, that you will love each and every second of this new adventure set in Feudal Japan. How the PC version will stack with the PlayStation 5 release remains to be seen, but if you only own a PC and never hard the chance to try the PlayStation 4 release, there's a very good chance you will not be disappointed.
