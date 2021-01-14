Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition New Trailer Focuses On PC-Exclusive Features

A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition trailer has been released online today, providing an overview of the PC version of the game releasing next month.

The trailer, which has been shared online by IGN, showcases features like 4K, HDR, Ultrawide, 144hz support, and more.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition will include the base game released last year on PlayStation 4 as well as all the DLC packs released throughout 2020.

Experience the thrill of taking on hordes of fearsome yokai in a battle to the death in this brutal masocore Action RPG. Create your own original protagonist and embark on an adventure that will take you through devastated locales across Japan during the Sengoku period. Much like the previous title which garnered much praise from fans and critics alike, Nioh 2 contains an original profound story surrounding military commanders from the Sengoku period. However, Nioh 2 goes above and beyond its predecessor by including the new Yokai Shift ability which allows the protagonist to utilize new powerful forms to defeat even the most formidable yokai in battle. New to Nioh 2, your enemies can now create a Dark Realm which raises the stakes of battle and creates new challenges for your protagonist to overcome. We hope you enjoy conquering fearsome monsters as you unleash your darkness in the world of Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition launches on Steam on February 5th worldwide.