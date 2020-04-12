Thermaltake has presented its new budget-friendly chassis, the V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower. This case provides all the essential functions and bringing more to the table, the V250 TG is designed with a sleek acrylic front panel, and one 4mm tempered glass side panel that ensures the best visual aesthetics. Glowing through the front panel are the three preinstalled 12mm ARGB fans, which pairs with one preinstalled 120mm standard rear fan.

With the good base foot design, users can rest assured that the chassis’ has exceptional ventilation abilities. The PSU shroud aids in tidying unsightly cables, and multiple dust filtration prevents the chassis from getting dirty; regardless, both grant additional help in serving to create the best airflow throughout the chassis. Even with its compacted size, the V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis is still able to support a standard ATX motherboard and is designed to support high-end expansions to suit every user’s individual needs.

The V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis had been meticulously designed to synchronize with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome. It supports motherboards that have a 5V addressable RGB header, allowing you to control the lighting directly from the software mentioned above without needing to install any extra lighting software or controllers. One USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, with an HD Audio port, and one easy access RGB button on the top-front panel for users to control the ARGB fans and switch up to seven different lighting effects.

Magnetic Mesh Filters Along With The Tempered Glass Allow The RGB To Shine Through Without Letting Dust In

Aside from the tempered glass and metallic side panels, a handy magnetic fan filter on the top panel provides an easy solution to keep away the dust and to clean the filter. The meshed metal front panel also has a layer of filtration embedded, which protects the chassis but also ensures airflow. At the base of the chassis, an additional fan filter provides extra protection from dirt and dust.







The Thermaltake V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis also has excellent expandability. It can support a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 160mm, horizontal VGA placement of up to 320mm in length, power supply with a length of up to 200mm (without HDD Rack). Optimized for excellent cooling capability with three 120mm ARGB front fans and one 120mm standard rear fan preinstalled, the V250 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis can house up to two 140mm at the front and top. For radiator compatibility, it can support up to a 360mm at the front and up to 240mm on top.

The chassis comes with one 4mm tempered glass panel on its left side. Compared to the standard acrylic panel, the tempered glass panel is thicker and more scratch resistant. On top of this, the full-size side panel design allows you to display and enjoy your RGB components.