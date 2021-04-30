Thermaltake Announces the Toughpower SFX PSU Series

Thermaltake has released the Toughpower SFX power supply series, which features three different capacities ranging from 450 watts up to 650 watts. This large range of capacities ensures that gamers will only need to buy the required capacity for their gaming PC. The beginning price for this PSU series is $89.99, and the price raises to $124.99.

The Toughpower power supply series features a grey color scheme with the Thermaltake logo on the top panel, and these power supplies also feature an SFX form factor. This form factor allows for significantly smaller computers and can potentially save space for other PC components. This power supply uses a fully modular design which increases the airflow inside the PC chassis and reduces the cable clutter. The included cables are low-profile and feature a flat design to keep the PC case look clean.

Each of these power supplies comes with an SFX to ATX adapter bracket, allowing users to easily mount this power supply on ATX power supplies instead of just SFX PC cases. Each of these power supplies is 125 mm in width, feature 100 mm for the length, and 63.5 mm in height; this exact measurement allows PC builders to double-check if they'll fit in your gaming setup. These power supplies use premium Japanese capacitors, which allow for high durability and high stability.

These power supplies feature <30 mV of low ripple noise, ensuring a higher level of stability and keeping your PC components work for a consistently long time. This, when paired with extremely tight voltage regulation, ensuring that these power supplies meet the highest performance.

The Toughpower SFX power supplies use an ultra-quiet 90 mm Hydraulic bearing fan, which allows for a high amount of air intake to ensure high efficiency even at the heaviest workloads. This fan features a built-in intelligent temperature-controlled Zero RPM smart fan, reducing the noise generated by these power supplies.

This series is currently available at ThermalTake's website with the 450-watt model featuring a price of $89.99, the 550-watt model has a price of $99.99, and the high-end model, the 650-watt model, has a price of $124.99.