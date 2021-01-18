Thermaltake Announces New TOUGHLIQUID CPU Liquid Coolers

Thermaltake has announced new CPU coolers in its TOUGHLIQUID AIO Liquid cooler series. These new coolers are split evenly into the TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA and TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync cooler series. These AIO CPU coolers utilize the TOUGHFAN 12 high-performance fans and offer varying radiator sizes ranging from 240mm to 360 mm. The ARGB versions feature a price of $119.99 for the 240 mm up to $149.99 for the 360 mm, while the ULTRA models feature a price of $209.99 for the 240 mm model and $239.99 for the 360 mm.

Thermaltake's new AIO coolers feature either RGB lighting or an LCD screen while featuring up to a 2,500 RPM fan speed

Thermaltake has announced new CPU cooler models, two in the TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA CPU cooler series and two in the TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync Cooler series. The new ULTRA CPU coolers offer two sizes, either a 240 mm model or a 360 mm. While the ARGB Sync models three different sizes, a 240 mm size, a 280 mm size, and a 360 mm model.

Kenny Lin, the CEO of Thermaltake, said, "Intuitive hardware monitoring and advanced personalization are what the THOUGLIQUID ULTRA series brings to the market; the important information like CPU temperature, frequency, and performance usage can be displayed in real-time on the smart 2.1" LCD monitor. Users can also personalize the display with GIF pictures or with custom RGB lighting modes through our RGB software. Thermaltake is giving PC builders even more customization options with this next-gen AIO watercooler."

The ULTRA AIO coolers feature fantastic performance, with a fan featuring a maximum fan speed of 2,500 RPM. This fan utilizes a 2nd generation hydraulic bearing and LCP based for maximum cooling performance and quiet operation. While the ARGB CPU coolers are a much more budget-friendly version, having RGB lighting instead of an LCD screen. The ARGB CPU Cooler's fans feature a maximum fan speed of 2,000 RPM. The ARGB CPU coolers utilize the same fan bearing and blades as the ULTRA AIO Coolers.

A two-year limited warranty will back these AIO coolers, and they are expected to be available in the USA and Canada in Q1 of 2021. The TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA AIO Coolers feature a price range from $209.99 up to 239.99, while the TOUGHLIQUID ARGB Sync features a price range of $119.99 up to $149.99.