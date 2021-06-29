ID-Cooling Announces The PinkFlow Diamond Edition AIO CPU Cooler

ID-Cooling has introduced the PinkFlow Diamond Edition CPU cooler with a pink and white color scheme present in the radiator, 120mm fans, and the pump block. This pink and white color scheme is accentuated by the Diamond design on the top of the pump block, making it shimmer like a diamond. ID-Cooling has yet to reveal any pricing information or when this AIO cooler will be available for purchase.

The PinkFlow Diamond Edition AIO cooler features a pink and white color scheme; this unique color scheme is carried throughout the entire radiator, fan, and CPU pump block. The included fan's frame features a white color while the fan blades and fan hub feature a pink color; these colors are also the RGB ring located around the fan blades.

The included fans have an optimized blade design that offers a maximum speed of 2,000 RPM, have a maximum airflow of 55.2 CFM, and a maximum noise level of 33.5 dBA. These fans utilize a Hydraulic bearing to offer faster speeds and longer durability.

In addition to the included fans, this AIO cooler's pump has been customized to match the pink and white color scheme. It features a pink edge and a white color for the tubing connections, while the top panel features RGB lighting with a unique diamond design to set this AIO cooler apart from nearly any other.

The 240mm radiator features 12 channels to deliver the best possible cooling performance; this larger radiator working with the pump block allows this AIO cooler to cool even high-end processors.

All of the RGB lighting present on this cooler can be controlled through the ARGB controller that comes with its AIO cooler or can be controlled through your motherboard's RGB lighting software as it's supported by ASUS Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Lighting, and Asrock Polychrome ARGB lighting system.

While this cooler is currently on ID-Cooling's website, the company has yet to announce any pricing information or when this cooler will be available for purchase.