AOC & Porsche Partner to Create the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 Monitor

Porsche and AOC have partnered to develop the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor, which is themed to look like a Porsche car while still featuring the high technical specifications that gaming monitors usually feature. The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is stated to be available on December 5th online at Porsche's website and Amazon for $799.99. Porsche has been partnering with various technology manufacturers, as seen in the Porsche Ultra One Laptop.

The design of the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 features a metal stand and a Logo Projection. The metal stand's design originates from motorsports' design; this is showcased in the metal tubes being similar to the exhaust shown on motorcycles. The back of the monitor features both the Porsche and the AGON logo showcased on either side of the metal stand. This monitor also features a Logo Projection with either the Porsche logo or the AGON logo displayed on the table below the display.

Included with the Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor is a wireless gaming keypad; the shortcut keypad allows users to quickly switch display settings for a variety of different game genres. These different game genres include racing, FPS, various RGB settings, and other settings easily available.

This monitor utilizes a VA panel to offer the 240 Hz refresh rate and the 0.5 ms response time. To fully enjoy the 240 Hz refresh rate allows PC builders to utilize the high-end GPUs installed in your PC. This quick display allows players to see any movement that may be taking place on the screen.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 monitor features a 1440p resolution, perfect for content consumption or gaming. This monitor features a 27" screen size and a 1000R curvature; this curved design allows for much more immersion for gamers.

This monitor features support for FreeSync Premium Pro; this ensures that the monitor's and GPU's refresh rate to be synchronized. This synchronized refresh rate provides a stutter-free and screen-tear free gaming experience.

The Porsche Design AOC AGON PD27 is stated to be available on December 5th, 2020, and featuring a $799.99 price tag.