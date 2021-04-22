ASUS Launches The ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU Cooler With A 3.5″ LCD Display And All-Black Noctua Fans

ASUS has just launched the ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler after having showcased it in January. The first AIO from ASUS to feature a display was the ROG Ryuo with the LiveDash OLED display. Compared to the Ryuo, the Ryujin II features a 3.5-inch LCD display which is almost twice as large as the 1.77-inch display on the Ryuo.

The ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO Combines Performance With Aesthetics

The ASUS ROG Ryujin II AIO CPU cooler comes equipped with the Seventh Gen Asetek pump which runs quietly and has a base operating speed of 840 RPM. The two options for the Ryujin II are a 240mm and a 360mm radiator. To provide plenty of airflows, the cooler comes with high-quality all-black Noctua NF-F12 fans. The tubing connecting the radiator to the pump head is reinforced to last a long time.

The Chief Operating Officer at ASUS, Joe Hsieh, was excited about the development of the ROG Ryujin II coolers and the end result. Below are his thoughts on the Ryujin coolers.

When developing the next generation of our premium Ryujin coolers, we again looked to Asetek and its most advanced technology to date which provides extreme performance, silent operation and industry-recognized quality and reliability. With ROG Ryujin II 240/360, not only did we want to max out performance, we wanted to enhance aesthetics while upgrading the screen to an LCD panel and retaining the FanXpert controls.

The key feature of the Ryujin II is the 3.5-inch LCD Display which is actually the same size as an iPhone 4. It allows you to display real-time system stats or personalized animations or images. The pump head features a fan below the display to provide additional cooling to the VRM and AIO area.

The ASUS ROG Ryujin II is a premium AIO offering that comes in 240mm and 360mm sizes. It combines great performance with excellent aesthetics. It is at the top of the ASUS AIO lineup above both the Strix LC and the ROG Ryuo.