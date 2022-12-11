Them’s Fightin’ Herds Brings Texas to its Roster on December 19

Fighting games and DLC fighters; a combination as common these days as ever. Sin Kiske released two weeks ago in Guilty Gear Strive, just as an example. Anyways, a few months ago, Them’s Fightin’ Herds revealed that a season pass was in the works, which would include four brand-new characters joining the roster.

The first of those, Texas, was revealed at the same time, with a brand-new stage coming with him. Earlier today, the Mane6 development team released a full trailer for Texas, showcasing more of his moveset, including special moves, supers, and more. You can watch that brand-new trailer below.

Texas’ moveset has attributes of various other fighting characters within it, and it’s a bit of a visual marvel to see in motion. BlazBlue fans may realize that his general goal with some of his normals is to drag you into him, putting you in space for his command grabs, like Iron Tager. There are also a couple of nods to other fighting games, as his Level 1 super looks like one of Krizalid’s supers in The King of Fighters ‘99.

When that super is enhanced using another Super bar, however, an additional stone wall spawns behind him, effectively boxing the rest of the stage off. Compared to other fighting game characters, one, in particular, possesses this unique trait as well: Aganos in Killer Instinct. However, it’s unclear if Texas can do the same thing Aganos can and hit people through previously placed walls for big damage bonuses.

As for Texas’ release date, he will join Them’s Fightin’ Herds on December 19th, 2022. You can purchase him standalone for $4.99 or get him through the Season Pass (at $19.99), which includes the next three characters. Texas’ stage, the Caravan Cattledome, will also be included in the December 19th update. The next three DLC characters will be released throughout 2023.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Them’s Fightin’ Herds, and its DLC is released. Them’s Fightin’ Herds is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.