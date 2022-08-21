Them’s Fightin’ Herds Season 1 DLC Texas Revealed; To be Released in 2022

Previously, on Them’s Fightin’ Herds’ developments, the game’s console release has a confirmed date, along with a physical version coming via Maximum Games. That Physical version will include the Season Pass, which has four characters and stages, as well as lobby avatar accessories and a special color pack.

That first note is what’s going on today. Last night, at Summer Jam 2022, developer Mane6 made an announcement on what the first DLC character is going to be. That DLC character is Arizona's father, Texas. This new character also has a gameplay trailer up on Twitter. You can watch the short trailer below.

Character #8, the first character in our Season 1 Pass, is revealed! #SummerJam2022 pic.twitter.com/DT0585WTU0 — Mane6 Dev Team @ Summer Jam (@mane6dev) August 21, 2022

So, anyways, Texas is a brown bull that possesses lots of super armor and attacks that drag opponents back into his reach. Texas also has access to a command grab that could either do a lot of damage or allow for favorable setups on knockdown. A brief glimpse of Texas’ new stage was also shown, though its name was not revealed.

Texas will join the cast of Them’s Fightin’ Herds sometime this year as the first character of the Season Pass. On release, Texas will also be purchasable separately for $4.99 USD if buying the Season Pass isn’t what you want to do. The Season Pass will run you about $19.99 USD, but it includes Texas, his stage, and the next three DLC characters and stages (set to release across 2022 and 2023).

On the topic of the Season Pass, purchasing the physical release from Maximum Games will get you both the game and Season Pass, so if you don’t already own the game on Steam and are looking to buy it, that could be an option.

We’ll continue to update as more information about Them’s Fightin’ Herds’ DLC is released. Them’s Fightin’ Herds is out now on PC via Steam. It will be available on October 18th, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.