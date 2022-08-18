Menu
Company

Them’s Fightin’ Herds Comes to Consoles on October 8

Ule Lopez
Aug 18, 2022
Them's Fightin' Herds

Them’s Fightin’ Herds is out now on PC, and console versions are on the way, and developer Mane6 has been pumping out updates repeatedly, with new characters, new features, and balance changes. The last time we talked about the console versions, it would be about how the preorders were available via Maximum Games.

There’s a bit of an update on that front, actually. The four-button fighter got a brand-new trailer, alongside a confirmed console release date. You can watch the new release date trailer below.

Related StoryUle Lopez
Them’s Fightin’ Herds 3.0 Version Now Available; DLC Character Shanty is Now Part of the main Roster

The gameplay trailer showcases more of Them’s Fightin’ Herds’ fast-paced gameplay, which is surprisingly deep and nuanced. Characters have access to their Magic meter, which is usually a mechanic unique to them and sets them apart from the other playable characters, such as Tianhuo’s flight and eight-way command dash.

The trailer concludes with the game’s release date, being October 18th, 2022. Them’s Fightin’ Herds will come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, aside from its PC version. Pre-orders through Maximum Games are how you can get the Deluxe Version. The Deluxe Version includes

  • The game
  • The Season 1 Pass, which has
    • Four new playable characters
    • Four unique stages
    • Four Pixel Lobby avatar accessories
    • A special color pack that includes one color for every character

Buying the Deluxe Version costs $39.99 USD. The game can also be bought standalone at $19.99 USD digitally, though this is currently only available via Steam (as the other versions aren’t out yet. Visiting the Steam Page allows you to see that Mane6 has an announcement slated for this weekend, at Summer Jam 2022 after Them’s Fightin’ Herds’ tournament finishes.

We’ll update you with more information on that announcement when it happens this Saturday, August 20th. Them’s Fightin’ Herds is out now on Steam. It will be released on October 18th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 320

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order